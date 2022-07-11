MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile judge denied bond for a man accused of shooting his girlfriend. Deandre Jackson appeared in court on July 11, charged with attempted murder in a July 3 shooting.

Jackson turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Investigators believe Jackson shot his girlfriend at a home off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Mobile Police.

Jackson faces attempted murder, domestic violence assault 1st and certain persons forbidden charges. This is not Jackson’s first domestic violence charge.

Jackson was previously charged with three counts of domestic violence several times, some of which spanned back to 2020.