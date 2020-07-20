Man charged with attempted murder after weekend shooting on Old Shell Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 20-year-old man is charged with attempted murder after a shooting on Old Shell Road left a woman critically injured.

On Saturday, July 18, at about 9:21 p.m., police responded to the 3100 block of Old Shell Road in reference to one shot. Officers found a female victim suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. She transported to the hospital for treatment. A person told police that he spoke to the suspect, Tyree Martin, who stated he was going to do a drive-by shooting at the listed location.

Tyree Martin, 20, was arrested and is currently in Mobile Metro Jail.

