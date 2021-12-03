Man charged with assault after seriously injuring two while driving under the influence, ALEA says

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man has been charged with assault after the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says he seriously injured two people in a head-on crash in November.

Matias Hipolito, 29, is charged with first-degree assault after he struck another vehicle head-on on Nov. 12 while driving under the influence on Bellingrath Road at Half Mile Road, ALEA said in a press release.

Hipolito was initially arrested at the scene of the crash for driving under the influence but was arrested again on Nov. 29 for first-degree assault due to severe injuries that a passenger received from the crash.

Both the driver and the passenger were treated at University Hospital for serious injuries.

ALEA troopers are continuing to investigate.