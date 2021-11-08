Man charged with assault after gas station shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police have arrested a man who they say assaulted a person and shot them in the leg at a gas station off of I-65 on Airport Boulevard.

On Oct. 20 at about 8:45 a.m., officers responded to the Shell gas station at 3660 Airport Blvd. in reference to an assault. The victim told police he was shot in the leg. Detectives say the victim and suspect were arguing and it escalated into a fight. The victim told police the person hit him in the face, shot him in the legs.

The man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, who police identified as Aaron Richardson, 57, was spotted at America Best Value Inn on Nov. 6. Police say he had a gun. Richardson is charged with second-degree assault and carrying a pistol without a permit.