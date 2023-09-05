MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was charged with 15 counts of fraudulent credit/debit card use after he was pulled over by police, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Qunitell Winchester, 27, was pulled over by Mobile Police on Sept. 2 at 9:15 a.m. Police said they saw a man who was “matching the description from a ‘Be on the Lookout’ alert,” which is why they pulled the man over.

Winchester stopped the vehicle he was in and was taken into custody. According to the release, Winchester was arrested for several outstanding felony warrants, including charges of receiving stolen property and 15 counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.