Man charged in Mobile homicide was also accused of murder in 2014

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man arrested early Tuesday morning in connection with a homicide in Mobile over the weekend was also accused of murder in 2014.

Joshua Kennedy, 27, is charged with murder in the death of Nikil Merrida. The 42-year-old man was found dead in the area of Kooiman Street and Blackmon Street early Sunday.

In May 2014, Kennedy, who was 21 at the time, was accused of shooting and killing 23-year-old George Williams. That murder charge was ultimately dropped, according to court documents.

Merrida’s death was one of five homicides over the weekend in Mobile.

Joshua Kennedy

(LEFT: 2020 arrest, RIGHT: 2014 arrest)

