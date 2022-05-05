MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have charged one man in connection with a double homicide that happened at Azalea Pointe Apartments.

Jakaylen Armstead, 21, was arrested Thursday, May 5, and charged with one count of murder. Officers arrested Armstead for a shooting that took place April 23 at the apartment complex off Azalea Road.

At about 8:01 p.m., officers arrived and found two people with gunshot wounds. Crossiveiceio Coates, 21, was pronounced dead on scene, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

A 17-year-old boy was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to the release.

Armstead was charged with the murder of the 17-year-old.