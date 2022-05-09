MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man charged in connection to a double homicide that happened at Azalea Pointe Apartments pled not guilty to a murder charge.

Jakaylen Armstead pled not guilty to one count of murder after two people were found shot at the apartment complex April 23. Crossiveiceio Coates, 21, was pronounced dead on the scene. A 17-year-old boy was also found with gunshot wounds on the scene. He was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Armstead was charged with the murder of the 17-year-old Thursday, May 5 and pled not guilty during his arraignment Monday, May 9. His preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 14. Armstead will be represented by a public defender, according to court documents. Currently, Armstead is being held without bond.