BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency made an arrest Tuesday in connection to a Bayou La Batre murder on April 14, according to court documents.

Dung Van Nguyen, 55, is charged with the murder of Chien Van Vo.

This crime happened on Tram Avenue in Bayou La Batre. Nguyen’s bond hearing is set for Thursday, May 4.