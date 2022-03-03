MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of a 2021 murder may face a 20-year sentence for federal wire fraud.

Demetrius L. Richardson was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Investigators say Richardson falsified documents to get Paycheck Protection Program funds during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to court documents.

Richardson claimed that he had a business called “Janitorial Services,” which he used to apply for a PPP application. Richardson allegedly forged an IRS document to make the business look like it was earning $108,099 during the pandemic, so he could get the PPP loans.

“Richardson did not submit any tax filings to the IRS for tax year 2019 because he was in federal prison during that time,” according to the documents.

Richardson pleaded guilty to the charges, which could lead to the max sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

Richardson was also charged for a murder that happened back in 2021. Dewon Donaldson was shot and killed in his home at North Ann Street in Mobile on April 10, 2021.

Richardson’s sentencing for wire fraud will be held May 6th.