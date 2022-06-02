MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man who was arrested in connection with an 11-year-old boy’s murder on Tuesday, May 31, was denied bond, according to court documents.

Cameron Walker was arrested for the death of Lequinten Morrissette, 11 after he was shot inside his own home. On Thursday, June 2, Walker was denied bond while being in Mobile Metro Jail. Walker was charged with murder and three counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

On May 30, Mobile police were called to R.V. Taylor Plaza due to a child being shot. The child, Morrissette, later died from his injuries. Walker was booked into jail on Tuesday, May 31.