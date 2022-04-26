MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One man has been charged with the murder of a 19-year-old and the attempted murder of two others.

Brandon Ely, 20, was identified as a suspect in a shooting that happened Feb. 15 at the 7400 block of Cottage Hill Road. Ely was charged for the murder of Keith Fredericks, 19.

Fredricks was found inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead on scene. The two others, both 19-years-old, were also shot. They were taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Mobile Police.

Ely is charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.