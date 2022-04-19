MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man recently arrested for breaking into a hotel room is now been charged for burglarizing a home and shooting the victim’s dog.

Deionterrius Thompson was arrested for breaking into a home Wednesday, April 13 at the 3100 block of Calais Street. Several items were taken from the home and the victim’s dog was shot after the burglary.

Video released by the Mobile Police Department shows a man taking down a security camera before shooting the dog. The man is also shown carrying a gun as he walks through the home.

Thompson, who MPD believe to be the man in the video, was charged with Burglary, Discharging a Firearm within the City limits and animal cruelty. Thompson was arrested Saturday, April 16, for breaking into a hotel room at Port City Inn.

Thompson was found with drugs, drug paraphernalia and stolen items. Mobile Police believe that the items found in the hotel room were from a vehicle burglary. Thompson is currently being held in the Metro jail.