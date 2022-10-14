A man was charged in connection to two separate stabbing, both of which happened within a week, according to a release from the MPD.

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was charged in connection to two separate stabbings, both of which happened within a week, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

Cody Dearman was identified as the suspect in two stabbings.

The first stabbing happened Friday, Oct. 7 at around 1:31 p.m. Mobile Police were called to the 100 block of Brill Road for a possible robbery. Officers learned the victim was stabbed after taking a ride from Dearman. According to the release, Dearman demanded the victim “give him his personal belongings” and stabbed him. The victim was taken to a hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

On Wednesday, Oct. 12, officers were called to a Mobile Fire Station off Dauphin Island Parkway. One person showed up at the station with a stab wound. Investigators believe Dearman stabbed the victim at the 1000 block of Cedar Downs Drive.

On Oct. 12, the Gulf Coast Regional Task Force took Dearman into custody and took him to Mobile Headquarters. Neither victim has been identified. Both were taken to the hospital for “non-life-threatening” injuries.