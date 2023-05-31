MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly fired shots to break up a fight, injuring three in the process, on May 2, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Michael Royal, 34, is charged with three counts of assault and was transported to Metro Jail.

According to a previous release from MPD, Royal was trying to break up a fight between women and fired shots. Three people, who were not involved in the fight, were injured by the shots fired.

This happened to Griffin Street. All three victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.