Man charged for allegedly holding a woman at gunpoint at Mobile apartment complex

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Mobile Police charge a man for allegedly holding a woman at gunpoint at Azalea Pointe Apartments.

It happened around 10:30 Monday night at the apartments on Azalea Road.

24-year-old Randall Jones is charged with unlawful imprisonment and public intoxication. He has a prior arrest in Mobile County for robbery, attempted murder and burglary.

The following is from the Mobile Police Department: “On Monday, June 17, 2019 at approximately 10:30 p.m., police responded to the Azalea Pointe Apartments located at 651 Azalea Road in reference to the report of shots fired and a victim being held against her will. The victim stated a known male subject came to the located armed with a gun and forced her and others inside of her apartment. The victim stated the subject pointed the gun at them and would not allow them to leave. The victim then stated the subject walked her outside while still armed and walked to Wakefield Apartments. Officers arrived on scene and the subject walked away and throws the gun over a fence. The subject was then apprehended by police and the gun was recovered. The gun was reported stolen from over two years ago. Randall Jones, 24, was arrested.”