Man caught on camera pistol whipping someone turns himself into police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man caught on camera pistol whipping someone after a road rage incident turned himself into police on Monday.

32-year-old Kendall Spencer, the man Mobile Police says assaulted a man outside of the Chevron gas station on Zeigler Boulevard after an alleged road rage incident earlier this month, has turned himself in to police.

Kendall Spencer, charged with 2nd degree assault

Spencer is being charged with 2nd-degree assault in relation to that pistol whip incident. The video caught by the wife of the victim, helping police identify Spencer as their suspect. That shocking video brought forward more alleged victims’ who say Spencer also threatened them with a gun on the road.

