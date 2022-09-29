MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is looking for a man who was seen kicking in the door of a business and taking a motorcycle on camera, according to a release from the MPD.

Officers were called to MPH Auto Sales at 1941 Schillinger Road Friday, Sept. 23 around 4:02 a.m. in reference to a burglary.

Officers reviewed security footage, which showed a man kicking in the door to the business. A motorcycle was stolen, according to Mobile Police. Based on the still photos from the business’ camera, you can see the man getting on the motorcycle inside the building.

This remains an ongoing investigation. No other details were given at this time.

If you have any information about the man’s whereabouts, please call MPD at 251-208-1700.