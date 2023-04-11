MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they found a 29-year-old man inside a storage unit after he allegedly broke into a home on Curry Drive East and threatened people with a knife late Monday night, according to a release.

Terry Haywood Jr., 29, was arrested and charged with burglary. This happened at around 10:26 p.m. on Monday, April 10.

Police said a man who the people inside the home knew “forced his way inside” and threatened them with a knife.

Officers located Haywood in a storage unit near the home and took him into custody, according to the release.