MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one man after they said he stole an excavator Thursday, Oct. 6.

Mobile Police were called to investigate after a man was seen driving a stolen excavator along Old Pascagoula Road near Three Notch Road.

Mobile Police arrived on scene just after 5:30 a.m. to find 41-year-old William Starling driving the excavator. He is charged with Theft of Property 1st degree. Starling was also charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia.