MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a man after they found him inside what was supposed empty hotel room at Port City Inn off Matzenger Drive, according to a news release.

Deionterrius Thompson, 27, was arrested Saturday, April 16. Police said they found Thompson with drugs, drug paraphernalia and stolen items. The items were believed to be from a vehicle burglary, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

Thompson was charged with: