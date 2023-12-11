MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman was assaulted after her ex-boyfriend broke into her apartment Friday night, according to law enforcement officials.

Officers were called to Sage Hill Apartments around 9:15 p.m. Friday for a report of a burglary involving a domestic incident, according to the Mobile Police Department. When they arrived, officers found that the ex-boyfriend had broken into the apartment and assaulted the woman.

The man left the apartment before police arrived. The woman did not have any life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. News 5 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

