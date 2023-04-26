Photo of the man who was allegedly involved in the Semmes church burglary (SPD)

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — A release from the Semmes Police Department said their officers are searching a man who they suspect of burglarizing a church in the area.

The release said the man allegedly burglarized Full Gospel Church on Schillinger Road Tuesday. The man accessed the church by removing some sheet metal casing on the air conditioning unit.

As the man crawled his way inside the church, he fell through the ceiling and landed in the pulpit area, according to the release.

The man was seen wearing jeans and a dark-colored shirt. Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact the Semmes Police Department.