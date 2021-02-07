Man booked on attempted murder charge in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man from Texas was booked on a charge of attempted murder Saturday evening in Mobile Metro Jail. 44-year-old Tawanne Lucas was booked into Mobile Metro Jail at about 6 pm last night and charged with attempted murder. Jail records show a warrant was issued for his arrest in December.

It’s not clear what crime this case could be connected to. While Lucas does have a Texas address listed he has a number of prior arrests in Mobile Metro Jail, at least one arrest shows a Mobile address. The attempted murder charge has a Mobile Police case number. We’ve reached out to the Mobile Police Department for more information and are waiting to hear back.