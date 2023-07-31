PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is still on the loose after he allegedly broke into a woman’s motel room, beat her and raped her, according to a release from the City of Prichard spokesman.

The release said on Saturday, July 29 around 10:30 p.m., a man is caught on surveillance camera at the Star Motel in Prichard. That man allegedly forced his way into one of the motel rooms. He then physically assaulted a woman, who was staying at the motel with two friends, with a pistol, according to the release. The man is also accused of raping the woman.

Officials said the woman had minor bruises and lacerations to her body and head. The man had already left the scene when officers were notified. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prichard Police Department.