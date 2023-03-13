MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was taken to the hospital Sunday after he was hit several times with a statue and a pipe wrench, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

The release said officers were called to the 200 block of Ogden Avenue, near Moffett Road, for a disorderly complaint at around 12:35 p.m. on Sunday, March 12. Officers found that the victim had been hit several times by two men with a statue and a pipe wrench.

The victim was taken to the hospital but is expected to be ok, according to the MPD release. Officers arrested Norborne Henry, 65, and Michael Henry, 63.