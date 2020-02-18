STANDOFF: Man barricaded inside Semmes home

Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man wanted on felony warrants barricaded himself in a home in Semmes Tuesday morning.

The home is on Hubert Pierce Road off Tanner Williams Road. Mobile County deputies are trying to get the man to come out.

Deputies came to the home around 9:30 a.m. after getting a tip that a man with felony warrants was there. The sheriff’s office would not say what those warrants were for.

Several people were inside the home when deputies arrived. Everyone got out safely except for the wanted man and his girlfriend.

This is a developing story.

