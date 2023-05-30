WILMER, Ala. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested after he allegedly attempted to kidnap a child Sunday, according to a release from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Paul Patrick Samson, 66, was arrested Monday by MCSO detectives. He was charged with second-degree attempted kidnapping and may be charged with other crimes.

According to the release, MCSO was called Sunday at 7:45 p.m. for the report of a possible kidnapping on Danner Road. Samson was allegedly seen by the child’s mother attempting to get the child to leave with him.

The mother then ran over and pulled the child from Samson. He then left in his car and the mother called 911.

MCSO Sheriff Paul Burch said, “We have received several calls about Samson after his arrest. If you see something, say something. Because of this mother’s quick response to reporting, we were able to identify the suspect and take him into custody.”