MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after he was found with drugs and a gun after a car crash, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

An officer witnessed a crash in front of The Juicy Seafood on Airport Boulevard Monday just before 9:30 p.m. The release said the driver of one of the cars involved tried to leave the scene of the crash. The officer turned their lights on and pulled the driver over in a nearby parking lot.

Once stopped, the officer found Devin Lewis, 29, was driving the car. Lewis was detained and his car was searched. Officers said they found “a substantial amount of drugs, as well as a firearm, that was later determined to be reported stolen.” Lewis was taken to Mobile Metro Jail.

Lewis was charged with possession of marijuana, trafficking illegal drugs, trafficking cocaine, receiving stolen property, certain persons forbidden and an outstanding warrant.