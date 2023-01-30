MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a man has severe injuries after he was stabbed multiple times at a home just north of Zeigler Road in Mobile Monday morning.

According to officials, officers were called to the 1000 block of Anders Lane for a “domestic altercation.” Officers said that a woman and her current boyfriend were home when her ex-broke into the home. Police said the ex-boyfriend pulled out a knife before cutting the woman and stabbing the current boyfriend multiple times.

The ex-boyfriend left the scene before officers arrived. The man was taken to a local hospital for severe injuries. The suspect has not been named. Officials said this is an ongoing investigation.