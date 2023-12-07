MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was attacked while sitting in his car on Seneca Street Wednesday, according to the Mobile Police Department.

An MPD news release said officers were called to the 1000 block of Seneca Street, near Gayle Street, for a report of an assault.

Officers arrived at the scene and found that a man was sitting in his car when an unknown person showed up in a car and attacked him.

After they attacked the man, the person left the scene.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

Officials said this investigation is ongoing.

