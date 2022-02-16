MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was attacked by five people and robbed at the Circle K gas station on Cottage Hill Rd. Tuesday night around 10:24 p.m., according to Mobile Police.

MPD responded to the Circle K located at 7102 Cottage Hill Road in reference to a robbery report. Upon arrival, police officers discovered the victim went to the location to give a male friend money. The known subject and four other men punched the victim and threw him onto the ground when he arrived.

MPD says the subjects removed the victim’s money from his pockets and struck him in the face with a blunt object.

MPD says this is an ongoing investigation.