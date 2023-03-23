MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man at the center of a manhunt on Houston Street Wednesday has been arrested, according to a release from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Tawanne Lucas was arrested after a tip led MCSO deputies and the SWAT team to a home on Houston Street Wednesday. Deputies attempted to serve a warrant at the Houston Street home but no one answered the door. Deputies said they could hear movement inside the home and Lucas was known to be armed, which led to deputies calling in SWAT.

SWAT and K9 units responded to the home, but Lucas had already fled the scene. Lucas was found and arrested Thursday afternoon. He is expected to be booked into Mobile Metro Jail. The warrant was out of the Mobile Police Department.