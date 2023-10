MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating a reported robbery that occurred Saturday afternoon.

Lawmen responded to the scene before 6 p.m. at Palmier Apartments, 400 Crenshaw St. The location is just off Government Boulevard and a few blocks away from Little Flower Catholic Church.

While there, police learned the victim was allegedly assaulted by a known male, who also stole his cell phone before leaving.