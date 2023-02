MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating after a man showed up at AltaPointe Health with a gunshot wound.

According to officials, the man’s wound was not life-threatening. The incident allegedly happened near Broad Street. This is an active investigation.

WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update the story as soon as more information is available.