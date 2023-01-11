MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they have arrested a man after he was possibly involved in a shots fired call.

Officials said Trey Hendon, 30, was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants.

Officers said they were on Wellington Street conducting an investigation when a vehicle of interest turned onto Bullen Street. Police said there were three men in the vehicle when it was seen by officers. Officers headed toward Bullen Street when they heard gunshots.

Two passengers left the vehicle before officers were able to pull it over. The driver was arrested at Stanton and Holland Street. Officers have not said whether or not the shots fired were from the men in the vehicle.

No one was injured and no property was damaged.