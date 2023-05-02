MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested Tuesday on 10 child pornography charges, according to a release from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested David Utsey Tuesday. Utsey was charged with five counts of pornography material to minors and five counts of pornography with intent to distribute.

Utsey was pulled over by MCSO detectives around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday on Springhill Memorial Drive. He was booked into Mobile Metro Jail.