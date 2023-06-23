MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested for alleged drug trafficking and possession after police said he fled from officers and left the scene of an accident on I-10 Thursday night, according to a report from the Mobile Police Department.

Rondell Harris, 26, was arrested Thursday night after police said he allegedly was part of a drug deal at a gas station near Dauphin Island Parkway and Halls Mill Road.

Police said they tried to stop Harris near Delta Street, but a pursuit ensued. Officers said Harris lost control of his car while merging onto I-10 westbound, hitting another vehicle.

Then Harris allegedly fled the scene of the accident on foot before he was arrested. Police found drugs and drug paraphernalia in Harris’ car, according to the release.

Harris was taken to Mobile County Jail. He was charged with trafficking opium, evidence tampering, attempting to elude police, leaving the scene of an accident and reckless endangerment, among other charges.