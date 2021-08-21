Man arrested multiple times for allegedly taking pictures of women in restrooms accused of same crime in Mobile church

UPDATE: 10:05 AM: Mobile Police say Patrick Herron was arrested for allegedly doing the same thing he’s accused of doing before, only this time, inside a Mobile Church.

From MPD:

Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered the subject went to a church in West Mobile and was found in the women’s restroom. The investigation revealed the subject photographed two adult females. As a result, Patrick S. Herron, 33, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Criminal Surveillance (X2).

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man arrested several times after being accused of taking pictures of women in public restrooms is behind bars again. 33-year-old Patrick Herron was booked into Mobile Metro Jail Friday morning on unspecified felony charges.

Since 2015, Herron has been accused of taking pictures of women in public restrooms at least three separate times in different cities on both sides of Mobile Bay. In 2015 he was accused of taking pictures of girls in a restaurant bathroom in Mobile.

In 2019 Herron was arrested in Foley. Police say Herron followed a woman into a public restroom at the Tanger Outlets and used his phone to take pictures of her by holding his phone under the woman’s stall.

In August 2020 Herron was arrested again. This time he was accused of trying to take pictures of a woman in a public restroom in Fairhope. He’s been charged with aggravated criminal surveillance several times.

We’re reached out to Mobile Police to try and get more information on these latest charges. We are waiting to hear back.