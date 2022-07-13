MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have announced they have made an arrest in the June murder of Karlos Pettway.

Charvez Green, 18, was arrested on July 13 for the murder, which happened on June 19. Pettway’s death marked the 27th murder in Mobile in 2022.

Mobile Police were called to West Clark Avenue near Prichard on June 19 for a person who had been shot. When officers arrived they found Pettway dead at a home.