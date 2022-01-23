UPDATE: Man claims self-defense in stabbing death of stepfather

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: Maxwell is claiming self-defense in the murder of his stepfather. “They plotted to get me murdered and I didn’t want to hurt nobody… I got to deal with God whenever I go, wherever I got at. I got to deal with my sins whenever I get to the lord.”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police officers responded to a call in reference to one stabbed on Sunday, Jan. 23 at 3 p.m.

Freddie Maxwell, 36, was detained by police when they arrived at Senator Street near the Mobile Police Department Headquarters. Maxwell was armed with a knife when police arrived.

Omar Brown, 43, was transported to the hospital after police found him with multiple stab wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

WKRG News 5 will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories