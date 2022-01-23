UPDATE: Man claims self-defense in stabbing death of stepfather

UPDATE: Maxwell is claiming self-defense in the murder of his stepfather. “They plotted to get me murdered and I didn’t want to hurt nobody… I got to deal with God whenever I go, wherever I got at. I got to deal with my sins whenever I get to the lord.”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police officers responded to a call in reference to one stabbed on Sunday, Jan. 23 at 3 p.m.

Freddie Maxwell, 36, was detained by police when they arrived at Senator Street near the Mobile Police Department Headquarters. Maxwell was armed with a knife when police arrived.

Omar Brown, 43, was transported to the hospital after police found him with multiple stab wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

