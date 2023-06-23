MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested in connection to a sexual assault that took place in early June, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Ralph Carmichael, 37, was arrested on June 23 and is being charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse and harassment involving an adult female. Carmichael was identified as the suspect by the individual involved in the sexual assault.

Carmichael was previously arrested in May after he allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend. According to a news release, Carmichael also physically assaulted the ex-girlfriend. The boyfriend was taken to a hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Carmichael turned himself in at Metro Jail on May 16. He was charged with attempted murder and assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department. You can submit an anonymous tip by texting 844-251-0644.