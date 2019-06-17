Man arrested in Mobile sexual assault case

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have made an arrest in a sexual assault case that happened earlier this month.

Police arrested and identified the suspect as 33-year-old Demetric Robinson.

Mobile Police say the assault happened on Saturday, June 8. Police say two women left the Saddle Up Saloon around 2 a.m. and accepted a ride with a man at Conception Street and were taken to the Trinity Gardens area.

Last week, Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said two women believed they were getting into an Uber. However, the women say they never ordered an Uber, and investigators don’t believe the suspect is an employee with the ride-sharing app.

One of the women was sexually assaulted by the man at the location.