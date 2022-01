MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said a man was arrested on Tuesday, Jan 18 midtown Mobile for trafficking cocaine.

Kenneth Hall, 43, was stopped by MPD for a traffic stop near Government and Ann Street, according to a news release.

Mobile Police said they detained Hall and took inventory of the vehicle he was driving.

MPD found 58 grams of powder cocaine and cash. Hall was arrested.