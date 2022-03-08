MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department confirmed a man has been arrested for capital murder with a weapon.

Mobile Police said on Sunday, March 6 around 3:55 p.m. police officers assisted US Marshal Fugitive Task Force in locating a wanted subject for Capital Murder. The warrant was for a man out of the Birmingham Police jurisdiction.

MPD says Alton Portlock, 45, was located on the 1900 block of Vine Street, hiding under a house. Mobile Police took the Portlock into custody without further incident. Portlock was arrested and charged with attempting to elude, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.