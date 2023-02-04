WILMER, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested a man who is accused of a shooting that happened in Wilmer Friday morning.

According to officials, Eddie Ray Moffett got into an argument with the victim over an ATV. Moffett then allegedly shot the victim in the leg.

The shooting happened on Spotted Fawn Lane, near the Alabama-Mississippi state line. Officials said Moffett had fled the scene by the time deputies arrived and was found in Lucedale around 2 p.m. Officials also said Moffett and the victim were known to each other.

The victim’s injury was not life-threatening.