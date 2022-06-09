MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have announced that they have made an arrest in a shooting that took place in May 2021. Charles Shepherd was arrested on June 8, 2022, in connection with a shooting that took place on Scott Street.

On May 12, 2021, police received a call around 8:15 p.m. about one person being shot. When they arrived on the scene, officers found one man who had been shot but was not suffering from life-threatening injuries. The subject was unknown to the victim.

Mobile police have been looking for the subject for just over a year and now determined Shepherd was the subject.