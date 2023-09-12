MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested late Monday night in connection with two local business burglaries, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Aaron Morrissette, 41, was wanted by Mobile Police for the burglaries of Shades Sunglasses and Casual Apparel and Calagaz Photo, both on Aug. 22. Shades was broken into at 11:15 p.m. Police said Morrissette stole “various merchandise” and damaged a glass display case. A person had attempted to sell a stolen camera from Calagaz, which police say Morrissette stole.

At 11:35 p.m. Monday, Morrisette was seen walking in a parking lot in the 3000 block of Airport Boulevard. Officers tried to approach Morrissette; however, he ran from them, according to MPD. He was eventually arrested and taken to Mobile Metro Jail.