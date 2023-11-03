MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After nearly a month of investigating, the Mobile Police Department has arrested a man who allegedly robbed another at Palmier Apartments in October.

Jarvis Miller, 29, was identified as the suspect during an investigation and was arrested, according to police. The Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force assisted MPD.

Miller was booked into jail on Thursday just after 11 a.m.

He is charged with robbery in the first degree and two probation revocations. His bond hearing was set for Friday morning.

