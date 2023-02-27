MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man Monday in connection to a deadly hit and run on Old Shell Road and Lafayette Street.

Jasman Jerome Johnson, 32, was arrested and transported to Metro Jail Monday, February 27. Johnson is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with an injury, according to the Metro Jail log.

Police said John Wesley Holt, 23, was standing in the middle of the road at around 10:57 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 when he was hit. The car then sped off. Holt was transported to the hospital, but later died for his injuries.

Johnson will have a bond hearing Wednesday, March 1 at 8:30 a.m.. He is being held on a $3,000 bond.